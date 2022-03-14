Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

HZNP traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $101.40. 76,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,316,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

