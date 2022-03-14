HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.68

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.68 and last traded at $108.85, with a volume of 50268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

