HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.68

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.68 and last traded at $108.85, with a volume of 50268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
