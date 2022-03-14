Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Down 10%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.29. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.
About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
