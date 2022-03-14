Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Down 10%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.29. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

