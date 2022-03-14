Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.43

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

