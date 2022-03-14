Hunting (LON:HTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $322.50

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322.50 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.18), with a volume of 62828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.19).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257 ($3.37).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of £529.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.15%.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 14,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £32,376.96 ($42,422.64).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

