Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,189,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after buying an additional 848,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

