Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Up 7.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.89. Approximately 119,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,400,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.