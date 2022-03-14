HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 417,119 shares.The stock last traded at $14.89 and had previously closed at $17.09.

HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 57,786 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

