HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 417,119 shares.The stock last traded at $14.89 and had previously closed at $17.09.
HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
