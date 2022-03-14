Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.58.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,332 shares of company stock worth $5,156,474. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $14,615,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $3,717,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 311,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $90.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

