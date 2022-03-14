Hydra Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Hydra has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $89.34 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $10.38 or 0.00026645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.84 or 0.06529640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.78 or 1.00119296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00041055 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,944,174 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

