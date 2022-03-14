Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) CEO Acquires $65,300.00 in Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Douglas Toler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00.

NASDAQ HYFM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,740. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HYFM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.