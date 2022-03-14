Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.71

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 14864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3,127.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

