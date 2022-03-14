I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.12

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.66.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.