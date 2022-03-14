I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.12

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.66.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

