IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.56

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.56 and last traded at $96.99, with a volume of 4949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,008,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after acquiring an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,705,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after acquiring an additional 452,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

