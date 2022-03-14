IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $15,251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 234,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

