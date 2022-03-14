Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) One Day Volume Hits $722.00

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $4,367.67 or 0.11270340 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $722.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.23 or 0.06521256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,710.73 or 0.99889125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

