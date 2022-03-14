ICHI (ICHI) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $20.94 or 0.00053560 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $89.98 million and approximately $548,429.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.70 or 0.06600400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.13 or 0.99728687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040819 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,296,472 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.