iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Trading 1.7% Higher

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64.
iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)
