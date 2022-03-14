ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICLR opened at $223.88 on Monday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $176.72 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.09.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.