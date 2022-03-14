IDEX (IDEX) Hits Market Cap of $94.60 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $94.60 million and approximately $71.40 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00104181 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,710,204 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.