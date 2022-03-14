Idle (IDLE) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. Idle has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $17,979.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002729 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.57 or 0.06530792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.08 or 0.99933672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,966,033 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

