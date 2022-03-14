iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $396.80

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 396.80 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 396.80 ($5.20), with a volume of 22874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.85).

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73. The firm has a market cap of £733.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 352.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.32.

Get iEnergizer alerts:

About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.