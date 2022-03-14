iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $396.80

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 396.80 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 396.80 ($5.20), with a volume of 22874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.85).
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73. The firm has a market cap of £733.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 352.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.32.
About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)
