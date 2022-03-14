IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 857 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $232.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.42 and its 200 day moving average is $206.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.