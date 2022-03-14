IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $1.67 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,090 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $3,537,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.