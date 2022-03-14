IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $905,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,670,786 shares of company stock worth $151,980,472 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

ZI stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 178.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.