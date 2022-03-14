IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Insider Sells A$659,634.00 in Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) insider Peter Bradford sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.93 ($9.44), for a total transaction of A$659,634.00 ($481,484.67).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
IGO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.