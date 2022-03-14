IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Insider Sells A$659,634.00 in Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) insider Peter Bradford sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.93 ($9.44), for a total transaction of A$659,634.00 ($481,484.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company focusing on discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enabling clean energy in Australia. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east-northeast of Norseman. It also engages in the exploration of nickel and copper projects located in Western Australia, Northern Territory, and South Australia, as well as Greenland.

