Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $303.37

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $303.37 and last traded at $304.94, with a volume of 18954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.