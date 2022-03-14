Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $303.37

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $303.37 and last traded at $304.94, with a volume of 18954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

