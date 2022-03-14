Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Immuneering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Malekar now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immuneering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of IMRX opened at $6.49 on Monday. Immuneering has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immuneering by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

