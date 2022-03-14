Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Imperial Oil stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,469. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

