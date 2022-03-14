Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Independence Realty Trust worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,152,000 after buying an additional 390,615 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,657,000 after buying an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,918,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $25.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

