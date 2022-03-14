Inflection Point Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 21st

Inflection Point Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 21st. Inflection Point Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

IPAXU stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Inflection Point Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAXU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

