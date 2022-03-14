Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 50.6% in February

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IFJPY opened at $14.24 on Monday. Informa has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Get Informa alerts:

IFJPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.