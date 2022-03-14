Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 541,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on III shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 695,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 762.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 371,473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,043 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 266,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ III traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.55. 663,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $320.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.