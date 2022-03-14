Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:INGR opened at $83.00 on Monday. Ingredion has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 539,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

