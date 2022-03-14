InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Shares Down 1.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.88. 63,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.