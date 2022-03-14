InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $4.97. 261,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,848. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.52 million and a PE ratio of 165.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

