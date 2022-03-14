Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Gary A. Kreitzer Sells 2,200 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IIPR traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.51. 231,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.33.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
