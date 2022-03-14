Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Gary A. Kreitzer Sells 2,200 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IIPR traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.51. 231,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

