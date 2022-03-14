Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Sells $13,065.60 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) Director David B. Weiner sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $13,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 6,234,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,012. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after buying an additional 2,353,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 1,338,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 530,580 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

