Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Howe purchased 2,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. 824,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

