Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Howe purchased 2,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. 824,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.37.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
BW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
