Insider Buying: Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Rating) insider Melanie Allibon bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,000.00 ($27,737.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Boom Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

