Insider Buying: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coty stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.98. 9,384,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,459. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Coty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.