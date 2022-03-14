Insider Buying: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Coty stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.98. 9,384,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,459. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.
