Insider Buying: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Adrian Kilcoyne acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.53.
Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 624.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 132,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 249,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 168,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Humanigen (Get Rating)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humanigen (HGEN)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.