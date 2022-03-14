Insider Buying: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Adrian Kilcoyne acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.53.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 624.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 132,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 249,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 168,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

