Insider Buying: Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Insider Buys 24,889 Shares of Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) insider Helen Nash purchased 24,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.01 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,915.89 ($54,683.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Inghams Group (Get Rating)

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

