Insider Buying: Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) insider Storm McGrath acquired 100,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$102,500.00 ($74,817.52).
Storm McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Storm McGrath purchased 1,500,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$535,500.00 ($390,875.91).
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.
Kip McGrath Education Centres
Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.
