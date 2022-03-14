Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Buys 9,500 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DNUT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.41. 1,216,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

