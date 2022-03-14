Insider Buying: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Monday. 29,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,127. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.