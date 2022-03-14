Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. 1,918,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.
Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.