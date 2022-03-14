Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. 1,918,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

