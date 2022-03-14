Insider Buying: ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRAY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,763. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $618.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 287,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ViewRay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ViewRay by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ViewRay by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

