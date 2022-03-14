Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.92. 76,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.46. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.69 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in American National Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after buying an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,822,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,631,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American National Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after buying an additional 111,577 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

