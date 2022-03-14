Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.92. 76,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.46. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.69 and a 1 year high of $195.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
