Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells 11,441 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE PLAN traded down $3.21 on Monday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,311. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after buying an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

